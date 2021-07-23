Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.22). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $193.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

