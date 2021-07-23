Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report sales of $257.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.10 million. Insulet reported sales of $226.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.93.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $271.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a 1-year low of $189.02 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,088.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

