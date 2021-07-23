Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report sales of $17.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.43 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $72.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $73.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $76.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.