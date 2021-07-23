Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 537.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,394 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 948,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,619. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

