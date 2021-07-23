Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. 60,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,052. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $763.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

