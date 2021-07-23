Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after buying an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after buying an additional 900,302 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,720,000 after buying an additional 537,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after buying an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,889. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

