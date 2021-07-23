Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

CVGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $303.05 million, a PE ratio of -65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 170,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

