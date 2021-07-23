Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $848.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

