Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $756.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.20 million and the highest is $784.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $617.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,409,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Donaldson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

