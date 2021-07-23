Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post sales of $159.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.93 million to $161.10 million. Ducommun reported sales of $147.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $656.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 45,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $630.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.