Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). EverQuote also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Islet Management LP grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 981.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $840.58 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.