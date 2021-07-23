Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Repay reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 in the last ninety days. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. 154,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

