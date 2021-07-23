Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce $22.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.93 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

RIGL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $711.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

