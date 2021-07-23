Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTW. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 153,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $786.75 million, a PE ratio of -53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

