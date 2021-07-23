Brokerages Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Announce -$1.55 EPS

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

ZLAB stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

In related news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.