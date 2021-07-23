Brokerages Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Announce -$1.55 EPS

Brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

ZLAB stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

In related news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.