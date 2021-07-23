Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ally Financial Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ally Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $17,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

