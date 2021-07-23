Brokers Issue Forecasts for Docebo Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Docebo in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.16 million.

