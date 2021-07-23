Brokers Issue Forecasts for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Above Average” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

