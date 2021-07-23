Brokers Offer Predictions for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

LPI opened at $59.57 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $957.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.