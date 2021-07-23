Brokers Set Expectations for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

NYSE BKR opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

