Brokers Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

NBIX stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

