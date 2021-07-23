Brokers Set Expectations for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $31.35 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.