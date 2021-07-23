Brokers Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

ZION opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

