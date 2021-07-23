Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,064 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooge Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Brooge Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

