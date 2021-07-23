Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.25. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 177,864 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 667,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

