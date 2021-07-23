Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph Sells 1,071 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.96. 248,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.38.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

