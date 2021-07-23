Brown & Brown, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

BRO traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 921,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,832. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

