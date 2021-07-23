BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.77. BRP Group shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 840 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.