BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.77. BRP Group shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.

BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 483,137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 235,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after buying an additional 658,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

