BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.77. BRP Group shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.
BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 483,137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 235,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after buying an additional 658,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
