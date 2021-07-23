Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $776.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.