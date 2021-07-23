Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

BMTC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $776.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $49.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

