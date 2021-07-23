BSC Station (BSCS) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.08 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 196% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 156.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $6.49 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00104457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00142663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,376.82 or 0.99474675 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

