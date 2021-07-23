BSCView Price Hits $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. BSCView has a total market cap of $226,186.47 and approximately $151.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BSCView has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00100208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00140601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,306.95 or 1.00083125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

