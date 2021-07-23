Builders FirstSource, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.55 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

