Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after acquiring an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

