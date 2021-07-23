Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Burberry Group stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

