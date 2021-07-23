Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Cap Reaches $46.61 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Burger Swap has a market cap of $46.61 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00010866 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.26 or 0.00860968 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,142,919 coins and its circulating supply is 12,767,919 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap



