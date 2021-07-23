Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 902.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAQ stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

