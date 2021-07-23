Burton M. Goldfield Sells 4,166 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $303,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. 213,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.64. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

