Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 12.20 ($0.16). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.15), with a volume of 2,117,546 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.44. The company has a market cap of £139.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.81.

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

