Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on BZZUY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.