BVF Inc. IL Has $135.03 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines makes up approximately 5.1% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 4.01% of Revolution Medicines worth $135,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,770,000 after buying an additional 318,987 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,436,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 76,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of RVMD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,975. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,877,589 over the last 90 days.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.