BVF Inc. IL Has $49.27 Million Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

BVF Inc. IL reduced its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,569,000 shares during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 5.81% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $49,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXRX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

LXRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 10,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,232. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

