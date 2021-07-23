BVF Inc. IL Has $62.32 Million Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

BVF Inc. IL trimmed its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned 8.50% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $62,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of XENE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.20. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

