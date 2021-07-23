BVF Inc. IL Has $99.33 Million Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

BVF Inc. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Relay Therapeutics comprises 3.7% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 3.18% of Relay Therapeutics worth $99,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 535.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.