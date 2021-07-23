BVF Inc. IL Sells 618,800 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

BVF Inc. IL reduced its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,800 shares during the quarter. IDEAYA Biosciences accounts for approximately 2.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 7.93% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $61,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

