BVF Inc. IL Sells 876,100 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

BVF Inc. IL trimmed its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,100 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences makes up 2.0% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned about 2.64% of Arcus Biosciences worth $52,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.49.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.23. 1,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

