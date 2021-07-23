Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Cap of $57.44 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 73.5% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $57.44 million and approximately $111,618.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.00607728 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

