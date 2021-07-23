ByteNext Price Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ByteNext has a total market cap of $615,620.58 and $109,995.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00099312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00140323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.57 or 1.00054265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.