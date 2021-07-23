Bytom Price Hits $0.0560 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Bytom has a market cap of $80.92 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00367519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,693,174,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,889,419 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.